New Diablo IV beta hits consoles and PC on May 12

Blizzard is launching what it’s calling a ‘Server Slam‘ before the launch of Diablo IV on June 6th. It will take place from May 12th (at 12pm PT/3pm ET) to May 14th, allowing everyone to play the title, including users on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4. You can even play couch co-op, cross-play and cross-progression on all platforms.

The Server Slam will let players try out Diablo IV one final time before it launches. The Prologue and all of Act 1 will be available, and you can play as all five classes: Diablo, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue and Sorcerer.

The Server Slam also has a few added nuances worth mentioning, like players now being able to level up their character to level 20 but being unable to gain Ability Points afterward, and that the Legendary item drop rate has been altered. You can learn more about other nuances and about the Server Slam here.

Early download for the Server Slam starts on May 10th (at 12pm PT/3pm ET). Console players can head to their perspective online stores and download the Diablo IV-Server Slam from there. PC players can grab it from the Battle.net Client.

Source: Blizzard