Samsung outpaces Apple in Q1 2023 smartphone sales

With the wide variety of smartphones on the market, it might be difficult to choose what type, and even what brand, to go with. While there is no best smartphone of 2023 to help consumers determine the answer (we’re only in April, after all), a recent analysis from Canalys might help.

The company says Samsung sold the most smartphones in the first quarter of 2023, making up 22 percent of the smartphone market share. However, it’s not in the same place it was a year ago when it held 24 percent of the market share.

Apple ranks second, representing 21 percent of the market, and it has the demand for the iPhone 14 Pro to thank. The company continues to close the gap between itself and Samsung, bringing its market share figure up from 18 percent a year ago.

Xiaomi made up 11 percent of overall smartphone demand in the first quarter of the year, while Oppo had 10 percent and Vivo 8 percent.

Smartphone sales fell 12 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to various forms of decline that plagued the market over the last year. However, Canalys predicts some areas will improve, including smartphone inventory.

Source: Canalys