If you’re a Telus or Koodo customer, check your messages – you might have a $70/50GB promotion

Telus and its flanker brand Koodo are currently offering a 50GB plan for $70 a month.

The 50GB plan normally costs $90 with Telus, while Koodo doesn’t have plans above 20GB listed on its website.

The discounted plan pricing isn’t available on the carriers’ websites. MobileSyrup editor-in-chief Patrick O’Rourke received the promotion pricing from Telus/Koodo via text.

If you’re a Telus or Koodo customer, check your messages, you might have the promotion available to you as well.

The promotion is available online at Koo.do/TelusOffer and at Telus and Koodo stores.