British Columbians can now order cannabis for delivery through Uber Eats

Starting on April 18th, Uber Eats Canada will offer cannabis for delivery in British Columbia, just six months after allowing deliveries in Ontario.

A new partnership between Uber Eats Canada and Leafly will allow BC residents of legal age (19+) to place orders for local and licensed cannabis retailers through the Uber Eats app.

The move signals the company’s expansion for cannabis deliveries after allowing Ontario to do the same in October of 2022.

The process of ordering cannabis through Uber Eats is made simple and features just a few steps. Users will have to confirm their age to find a supported shop and place an order from a shop within a distance. The order will be delivered by a licensed cannabis retailer’s provincially certified staff, and once it arrives, the customer’s age and sobriety will be verified as required.

A list of the current participating cannabis retailers for Uber Eats in Vancouver can be found below:

Sea to Sky

Original Farm Cannabis

AR Cannabis

North Shore Cannabis

4Twenty Cannabis

Queensborough Cannabis

Leisure For Cannabis

Ideally, Uber Eats will continue to spread cannabis delivery options across the country not that it’s available in Ontario and British Columbia. Maybe the company will also pick up on the potential combination of delivering munchies alongside cannabis via special offers?

Uber Eats is available on iOS and Android.

Via: iPhone in Canada