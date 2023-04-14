Bell helping Newfoundland’s government modernize public radio system

Emergency services on the Avalon Peninsula have started using a new province-wide radio system that will allow first responders to communicate easily during a crisis.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are the two organizations currently using the system to communicate with each other during emergencies.

The radio system is part of the Atlantic Network, a communications system emergency providers in the four Atlantic provinces use for interprovincial support “without having to reconfigure radios or dispatch.”

Bell, which installs the system, says paramedics and ambulance dispatchers will also begin using the system in the coming months.

“This advanced radio network will also allow all four Atlantic provinces to communicate with one another immediately during an emergency, the first of its kind in North America,” Gary Semplonius, senior vice president of sales at Bell Business Markets, said.

Source: Bell