Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series launches on PS4 and Nintendo Switch later this month

Square Enix has announced that the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection will launch on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on April 19th.

As the name suggests, the series offers updated 2D pixel graphics for the first six Final Fantasy games. The enhanced visuals were supervised by Kazuko Shibuya, who created the pixel art for the six original Final Fantasy games on NES and SNES. As well, the Pixel Remaster series features a rearranged soundtrack overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu.

The Pixel Remaster series first debuted on Steam, Android and iOS in 2021, so fans have been waiting for a while for a console port. Thankfully, that wait comes with some new features, including, most notably, a new font option. The PC and mobile versions of the game sported a garish, cheap-looking text style, while the console counterparts now offer a more retro-inspired alternative.

What’s more, the console versions offer a number of toggles, including the ability to switch between the OG and rearranged soundtracks, turn off random encounters and increase the experience you gain by up to four times.

The Pixel Remaster games will be sold individually on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop or as a $99.99 CAD bundle. The first three games (which were released on the NES) will cost $15.99 each, while the latter trio (which hail from the SNES) will be priced at $23.99 a pop.

Image credit: Square Enix

Source: Square Enix