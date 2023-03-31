Let’s talk about women in video games [SyrupArcade Cast 6]

March is Women’s History Month, which focuses on women’s contributions to history. On this week’s SyrupArcade Cast, the team chats about women/femme characters in video games, the women behind games, and the recent Game Developers Conference (GDC).

Brad Shankar and Dean Daley are joined by Rose Behar, MobileSyrup‘s former telecom reporter who currently works as a narrative designer at Superbloom.

