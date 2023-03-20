Canadian narrative cooking game Venba coming to Xbox Game Pass this summer

Toronto-based Visai Games has announced that its narrative cooking game, Venba, will be coming to Xbox consoles (plus Game Pass) and PlayStation 5 this summer in addition to Nintendo Switch and PC as previously announced.

This marks a slight delay from its original spring 2023 release window.

Venba focuses on an Indian mother who moves to Canada with her family in the ’80s. Through minigames, players will prepare authentic South Indian dishes, which help to connect her to her old home. Players will also engage in branching conversations to learn more about the immigrant family.

For more on Venba, check out our interview with the game’s creator, Abhi. As well, here are several other Canadian-made games to look out for this year.

Image credit: Visai Games

Source: Visai Games