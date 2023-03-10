Weird Pixel 7 series camera bug won’t save zoom photos

Google’s Pixel phones have a bit of a reputation for being buggy, though the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have been less buggy than their predecessors. Less buggy doesn’t mean no bugs at all, however.

The latest bug plaguing Pixel 7 series devices is a bit of a head-scratcher: the phones won’t save close-up pictures captured in low light with the flash on at zoom levels between 2-5x. If that sounds oddly specific, well, you’re right.

Reddit user ‘u/MintySkyhawk‘ posted a video of the bug in action (via Android Police). MintySkyhawk was trying to take close-up pictures of his PC internals with a Pixel 7 Pro’s 5x periscope lens and noticed the photos weren’t being saved to his phone.

Another user responded that they were able to replicate the issue, and Android Police says it could replicate the problem on both a Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, including on one running Android 13 QPR2 and Android 14 DP2. In my testing, I couldn’t reliably replicate the bug on my Pixel 7, but it did happen to me a few times.

Based on details shared on Reddit, it seems the bug is related to the Google Camera app and, more specifically, likely a glitch with the app’s HDR. Outside of the specific circumstances listed above, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices seem to be taking photos just fine. My tests, as well as Android Police’s testing, used Google Camera version 8.7.250.494820638.44.

Hopefully, Google will get around to fixing this particular bug sooner rather than later. It’s a real strange one, though, so it might take a while to get it fixed. In the meantime, I guess avoid taking zoom pictures with the flash on, and when you do, always check to make sure it saves.

Source: Reddit Via: Android Police