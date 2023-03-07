All things PC are discounted at Newegg right now

Newegg is currently live with its “Don’t Delay, Start Playing” promotion with several PC parts, computers, laptops, storage and memory products and gaming accessories up to 35 percent off.
Check out some notable deals from the sale below:
Laptops
- MSI – 17.3-inch 144 Hz – Intel Core i7 11th Gen 11800H (2.4-4.6 GHz) – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU – 16 GB DDR4 – 1 TB PCIe SSD – Windows 11 Home 64-bit – Gaming Laptop (Katana GF76 11UC-681CA): $1,099 (regularly $1,799)
- Acer Nitro 5 Gaming notebook – 15.6-inch FHD@ 144Hz Refresh Rate, Intel core I7-11800H Octa Core 2.40GHz, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM 512GB SSD, W11 Home,1 Year Acer Manufacturer Warranty (AN515-57): $1,139 (regularly $1,339)
- MSI GF Series – 15.6-inch 144 Hz IPS – Intel Core i7 11th Gen 11800H (2.30GHz) – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU – 16 GB DDR4 – 512 GB PCIe SSD – Windows 11 Home 64-bit – Gaming Laptop (GF63 11UD-282CA Thin): $1,099 (regularly $1,549)
- MSI Summit E14FlipEvo A12MT-031CA Intel Core i7 12th Gen 1280P (1.80GHz) 16GB Memory 1 TB PCIe SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics 14-inch Touchscreen 2880 x 1800 Convertible 2-in-1 Laptop Windows 11 Home 64-bit: $1,549 (regularly $1,799)
Monitors
- SAMSUNG Odyssey LS27AG302NNXZA 27-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 144 Hz HDMI, DisplayPort AMD FreeSync 1ms Gaming Monitor: $289.99 (regularly $379.99)
- SAMSUNG Odyssey G40B LS27BG402ENXGO 27-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 240 Hz FreeSync Premium & G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitors: $295.99 (regularly $357.99)
- LG 34WP500-B 34-inch 2560 x 1080 (2K) FreeSync (AMD Adaptive Sync) UltraWide Monitor: $339.99 (regularly $449.99)
- LG 32GN500-B 31.5-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 165 Hz FreeSync Premium & G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor: $249.99 (regularly $379.99)
PC Parts
- CORSAIR RMx Series (2021) RM850x CP-9020200-NA 850 W ATX12V / EPS12V 80 PLUS GOLD Certified Full Modular Power Supply: $159.99 (regularly $184.99)
- ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti OC V2 Graphics Card (PCIe 4.0, 8GB GDDR6X, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a, Military-grade Certification, GPU Tweak III) TUF-RTX3070TI-O8G-V2-GAMING: $859.99 (regularly $899.99)
- Asus ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING WIFI II AMD AM4 (3rd Gen Ryzen) ATX Gaming Motherboard (PCIe 4.0,WiFi 6E, 2.5Gb LAN, BIOS FlashBack, HDMI 2.1, Addressable Gen 2 RGB Header and AURA Sync): $229.99 (regularly $289.99)
- MSI MAG Series CORELIQUID C280 AIO Liquid CPU Cooler, 280mm Radiator, Dual 140mm ARGB PWM Fans, ARGB Lighting Controlled by Software LGA 1700 Ready / AM5 Compatible: $109.99 (regularly $179.99)
- CORSAIR iCUE SP140 RGB ELITE Performance 140mm PWM Dual Fan Kit with Lighting Node CORE, CO-9050111-WW: $69.99 (regularly $79.99)
Storage
- WD Red Plus 12TB NAS Hard Disk Drive – 7200 RPM Class SATA 6Gb/s, CMR, 256MB Cache, 3.5 Inch – WD120EFBX – OEM: $269.99 (regularly $369.99)
- WD Blue 3D NAND 2TB Internal SSD – SATA III 6Gb/s 2.5-inch/7mm Solid State Drive – WDS200T2B0A: $159.99 (regularly $309.99)
- Seagate Expansion 8TB External Hard Drive HDD – USB 3.0, with Rescue Data Recovery Services (STKP8000400): $184.99 (regularly $299.99)
Peripherals
- Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Low Profile Switch Options, LIGHTSYNC RGB, Advanced Wireless and Bluetooth Support – Clicky , Black: $249.99 (regularly $319.99)
- Logitech G502 X Wired Gaming Mouse – LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical primary switches, HERO 25K gaming sensor, compatible with PC – macOS/Windows – Black: $89.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for Computer, Phone & Tablet: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)
Check out all the deals in the “Don’t Delay, Start Playing” promotion here.
The promotion is available until Monday, March 13th.
Source: Newegg