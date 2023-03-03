CRTC approves Tesla’s telecom license application

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has approved a license request from Tesla Motors Canada.

Back in September, the electric vehicle manufacturer applied to obtain a Basic International Telecommunications Service (BITS) licence. Its application stated the license would allow it to provide various services, including machine-to-machine cellular data service for in-vehicle infotainment access.

“Tesla does not, and does not intend to, own or operate transmission facilities in Canada,” its application outlined.

In its decision, the CRTC says it approves the license for 10 years after being satisfied the request won’t lead to “anti-competitive behaviour.”

“The Commission notes that a BITS licence does not by itself authorize an entity to operate as a facilities-based carrier or non-facilities-based service provider. All entities who provide services as a facilities-based carrier must at all times comply with the appropriate regulatory framework,” the decision states.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: CRTC