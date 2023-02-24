Best Buy Top Deals for the week: Canon cameras, Dyson vacuums, DJI drones and more

Best Buy Canada’s latest batch of Top Deals is live now with significant discounts on soundbars, earbuds, gaming PCs, smart TVs and more.

The sale starts today, Friday, February 24th and ends next Thursday, March 2nd.

Check out some of the offers from the sale below:

Sony BRAVIA XR 55-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Google TV Smart TV (XR55A80K) – 2022 – Titanium Black: $1,899.99 (save $100)

Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $2,199.99 (save $500)

Logitech MK850 Bluetooth Optical Ergonomic Keyboard & Mouse Combo: $99.99 (save $10)

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen R5-5600G/1TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060/Windows 11): $1,299.99 (save $500)

Canon imageClass MF451DW Monochrome All-In-One Laser Printer: $299.99 (save $80)

Acer 27-inch FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (KA272) – Black: $179.99 ($100)

JBL Live 660NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $199.99 (save $100)

Sony LinkBuds S In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $199.99 (save $100)

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo – GrCanon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens, Camera Bag & 32GB Memory Card – Only at Best Buyey – Bilingual: $614.99 (save $155)

ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $649.99 (save $150)

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Natural Silver (Intel Core i5-1235U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $799.99 (save $200)

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera Security System Bundle w/ 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 4K Cameras – White: $899.99 (save $250)

Dyson V11 Absolute Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum – Nickel/Red: $799.99 (save $200)

JBL Bar 550-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $499.99 (save $350)

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens, Camera Bag & 32GB Memory Card: $799.99 (save $180)

Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm IS STM Lens Kit, 800 SR Bag & Wrist Strap: $1,149.99 (save $50)

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKB2000404) – Grey: $74.99 (save $15)

Marketplace offers

Refurbished (Excellent) Dyson Official Outlet – V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum, Colour may vary: $599.99 (save $200)

XIAOMI WALKINGPAD A1 PRO Smart Folding Treadmill – Installation-Free with Walking Pad App, Bluetooth-Enabled: $549.99 (save $950)

Gyrocopters Flash Pro Max app integrated smart electric scooter for adults| Range Up to 40 Kms| Speed 30kms| 500W Motor: $549.99 (save $750)

Check out all the Top Deals for the week here.

