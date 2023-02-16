fbpx
Starlink Mobile App V3 now available on iPhone, Android

The update includes 3D network visualization

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Feb 16, 20232:18 PM EST
SpaceX has rolled out an update to Starlink’s app.

Called version 3 (V3), the update includes navigation, performance, and stability improvements. According to the App Store, it also includes a new interactive 3D network visualization.

The app allows Starlink users to do a myriad of things, including setting up hardware, viewing connectivity issues and contacting support.

You can download the app for iOS and Android.

Image credit: Shutterstock 

Source: Starlink Via: Tesla North 

