Here’s how to cancel your Netflix subscription

Netflix is going full steam ahead with its password-sharing crackdown.

The streaming service has informed Canadians that they need to set a ‘Primary Location‘ on their account by February 21st. This is how Netflix will know if anyone is using your account from a different location and I.P. address.

According to the Los Gatos, California-based streamer, it’s okay for users to share passwords to their Netflix accounts within the same household but not with people outside of it. And, for any reason, if you choose to share your password with users outside your household, you’ll need to pay an extra $7.99 per person.

Google Search Trends suggests that people are actively searching “cancel Netflix,” with the term seeing a 900 percent increase in searches since September 2022.

Here’s a simple-to-follow guide on how you can cancel Netflix in Canada if you’re done with Netflix:

On mobile

The simplest way to cancel your subscription is via Netflix’s Android or iOS mobile app. The first step is to let all the freeloaders on your account know that you’re ending the subscription. No, really, this is an important step! Then, open the mobile Netflix app and tap on your profile icon on the top right.

Tap on ‘Account,’ followed by ‘Cancel Membership.’ You will now be asked to confirm the cancellation, with your current subscription ending on the day of plan renewal. Tap on ‘Finish Cancellation’ to confirm.

On a computer

Cancelling your Netflix subscription on a computer is almost identical to how you’d do it on a mobile device. www.netflix.com/browse and log in to your account. Hover over your profile icon on the top right of the screen and click on ‘Account.’ Under ‘Membership and Billing,’ click on ‘Cancel Membership,’ and then ‘Finish Cancellation’ to confirm.

Cancelling your subscription follows the same steps on other devices, including tablets, smart TVs, game consoles and streaming media players. In case you’ve followed along but have decided not to cancel your Netflix subscription, make sure to set up a Primary Location for your account before February 21st. Learn how to set it up here.

Image credit: Shutterstock