Koodo to end $10/mo Lunar New Year discount on February 14

Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus launched Lunar New Year discounts back in mid-Janaury, but it looks like the deals could soon come to an end.

Telus flanker Koodo now lists February 14th as the last day to get the deal. While Fido and Virgin haven’t added similar notices to their websites, they’ll likely follow suit soon.

Each deal, for those unfamiliar with them, gives customers a $10/mo discount for 12 months on select plans ($120 in total). In the case of Koodo, it’s available with three plans, the $55/8GB, $60/10GB and $65/15GB options.

If you’re looking for a new phone plan, you might want to claim this offer before it goes away on February 14th. While not the best offer from Canadian wireless providers, $10 off each month is better than nothing — even if it’s only for a year.

You can read the original post here.