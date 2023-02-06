OnePlus Pad rumoured to feature stylus and keyboard support

On February 7th, OnePlus is set to launch its first-ever Android tablet; however, before the device is set to launch, new leaks have hit the internet.

In a Weibo post spotted by GSMArena, an official-looking promo video for the tablet shows off its stylus and keyboard accessory. Alongside the accessories, tipster Abishek Yadav has tweeted the device’s full specifications.

OnePlus Pad specifications. – 11.6" 2.8K LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ and dolby vision

– Mediatek dimensity 9000 chipset

– 13MP rear camera

– 8MP front camera

– 9500mAh battery 67 watt charging

– Stylus support#OnePlus #OnePlusPad pic.twitter.com/LgdgqhyWu8 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 6, 2023

According to the leak, the OnePlus Pad will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display hitting 144Hz refresh rate, as well as 67W charging, a 9,500mAh battery, 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and 8-megapixel selfie camera.

At this point, we know the tablet will launch in India, but it’s unclear if it will make it to other markets.

Image Credit: Weibo

Source: Weibo, Abishek Y cadav, Via: GSMArena