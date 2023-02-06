fbpx
OnePlus Pad rumoured to feature stylus and keyboard support

The device is also rumoured to sport a 9,500mAh battery

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Feb 6, 20236:54 PM EST
On February 7th, OnePlus is set to launch its first-ever Android tablet; however, before the device is set to launch, new leaks have hit the internet.

In a Weibo post spotted by GSMArena, an official-looking promo video for the tablet shows off its stylus and keyboard accessory. Alongside the accessories, tipster Abishek Yadav has tweeted the device’s full specifications.

According to the leak, the OnePlus Pad will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display hitting 144Hz refresh rate, as well as 67W charging, a 9,500mAh battery, 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and 8-megapixel selfie camera.

At this point, we know the tablet will launch in India, but it’s unclear if it will make it to other markets.

Image Credit: Weibo

Source: Weibo, Abishek Y cadav, Via: GSMArena

