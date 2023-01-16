MacBook Pro with Wi-Fi 6E spotted in Canadian regulatory filing

A MacBook Pro refresh could be just around the corner.

Apple has sparked speculation that a new MacBook Pro is on the way after filing an unreleased model with the identifier ‘A2779’ in the Canadian Radio Equipment list database, as first spotted by @wadepenner on Twitter (via MacRumors).

New Apple MacBook Pro model A2779 seen in Industry Canada Radio Equipment List database. Approved on January 11, 2023. Likely the new M2 Max or M2 Pro. Device will support WiFi 6E / 6GHz band. pic.twitter.com/KmSo1aGp7G — Wade Penner (@wadepenner) January 16, 2023

The filing comes amid rumors that Apple has a product announcement planned for tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17th, leading many to believe the filing and announcement could be related to the long-awaited 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

According to sometimes credible Apple leaker Jon Prosser, Apple will make a product announcement via a press release tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17th, prompting me to believe that the regulatory filing could have something to do with the announcement.

keep an eye on apple’s newsroom tomorrow 😏 – jon — frontpagetech.com 🧻 (@frontpagetech) January 16, 2023

Based on the filing, the new MacBook Pro would support Wi-Fi 6E, which extends Wi-Fi to the 6GHz band for increased bandwidth, faster speeds, and lower latency, in contrast to the current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which support the standard Wi-Fi 6, which is limited to the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

Currently, only the latest-generation iPad Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E and 6GHz wireless bands.

It’s worth noting that the idea about Apple’s upcoming announcement being related to new MacBooks is just speculation, and one that you should take with a grain of salt. Whatever might be the case, we’ll get a certain answer tomorrow.

You can keep an eye on the MobileSyrup home page, Twitter and/or Facebook for all the latest news from Apple tomorrow. In other Apple-related rumours, recent reports indicate that the tech giant could have plans to release a touchscreen MacBook Pro in 2025.

Source: @wadepenner Via: MacRumors