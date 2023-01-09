Spark Mail gets a new look with Android 13 Material You support

Readle Inc.’s Spark email application is getting an Android 13 Material You facelift.

The email platform now supports Material You themes, a themed app icon, an Android 13 photo picker and “per-app language controls introduced with Google’s latest OS,” as reported by 9to5Google.

Enjoy Spark on Android 13. Meet a modern new look and new features for privacy and customization 🚀https://t.co/sgBETF7tf2 pic.twitter.com/TOYIgLaeD2 — Spark Email (@SparkMailApp) January 9, 2023

The update will allow users to match Spark with their phone’s wallpaper theme and colour scheme. You’ll also see a colour-adjusted app icon if you have the “themed Icon” toggle enabled in settings. “I am personally super excited about this update. Now Readdle is not just an Apple-first platform. We also make updates with android-specific features after the new OS version release. I am happy that our android users can now enjoy a Spark experience that matches their phone style and preferences,” said Alex Tyagulsky, Readdle co-founder and head of Spark, in a blog post.

To enable an updated, clean and personalized look on Spark, open the app’s settings on a device running Android 13. Select ‘Appearance’ and enable the “Match system colours” toggle.

Similarly, to enable colour-adjusted app icons, tap and hold an empty spot on your home screen. Choose ‘Wallpape​​r & style’ in a pop-up. Scroll down and enable the ‘Themed icons’ toggle.

Alongside the aesthetic changes, the Spark app now also features a more secure photo picker, alongside the ability to select a specific language for Spark, even if your phone is set to a different language. Learn more about the changes and how to enable them here.

Image credit: Spark

Source: Spark, Via: 9to5Google