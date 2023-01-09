fbpx
Spark Mail gets a new look with Android 13 Material You support

The Spark app now also features a more secure photo picker, alongside the ability to select a specific language for Spark, even if your phone is set to a different language

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Jan 9, 20231:26 PM EST
Readle Inc.’s Spark email application is getting an Android 13 Material You facelift.

The email platform now supports Material You themes, a themed app icon, an Android 13 photo picker and “per-app language controls introduced with Google’s latest OS,” as reported by 9to5Google.

The update will allow users to match Spark with their phone’s wallpaper theme and colour scheme. You’ll also see a colour-adjusted app icon if you have the “themed Icon” toggle enabled in settings. “I am personally super excited about this update. Now Readdle is not just an Apple-first platform. We also make updates with android-specific features after the new OS version release. I am happy that our android users can now enjoy a Spark experience that matches their phone style and preferences,” said Alex Tyagulsky, Readdle co-founder and head of Spark, in a blog post.

To enable an updated, clean and personalized look on Spark, open the app’s settings on a device running Android 13. Select ‘Appearance’ and enable the “Match system colours” toggle.

Similarly, to enable colour-adjusted app icons, tap and hold an empty spot on your home screen. Choose ‘Wallpape​​r & style’ in a pop-up. Scroll down and enable the ‘Themed icons’ toggle.

Alongside the aesthetic changes, the Spark app now also features a more secure photo picker, alongside the ability to select a specific language for Spark, even if your phone is set to a different language. Learn more about the changes and how to enable them here.

Image credit: Spark

Source: Spark, Via: 9to5Google

