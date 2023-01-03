Elden Ring mod makes Pokémon Scarlet and Violet look better than ever

While games like Skyrim and Fallout 4 feature some pretty impressive mods, this is one of the coolest I’ve ever seen.

A modder (@Arestame_Arkeid) has blended Pokémon Scarlet and Violet into Elden Ring, making the former titles much prettier.

Elden Ring X Pokémon Scarlet is here! From Paldea to The Lands Between, expand your #Pokemon journey with new summons in #ELDENRING ! pic.twitter.com/djOWo9ogpg — Arestame (@Arestame_Arkeid) December 28, 2022

In the mod, you can use spirit summons and a Koraidon as your spectral steed. Additionally, the modder replaced several enemies with Pokémon, such as the Magma Wyrm with Skeledirge and the Black Knife Assassins with Meowscarada. The best of them all is the Walking Mausoleums are now giant Pokémon Centers.

Overall, the mod seems pretty great, and it’s definitely the best Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has ever looked. Of course, like most mods and projects tied to Nintendo properties, it’s not likely that this mod will be around for very long if it gets a public release.

Source: @Arestame_Arkeid Via: Kotaku