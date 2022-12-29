Marvel teases Stan Lee documentary streaming on Disney+ in 2023

On what would have been Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, Marvel announced that a documentary on Lee’s life would come to Disney+ in 2023.

Marvel didn’t provide much more information than that about the documentary, although it did share a 25-second teaser as well:

Lee co-created many iconic Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, and more.

Lee started at Marvel’s predecessor, Timely Comics, in 1939. Over the next several decades, Lee went from interim editor to editor, and in the ’60s became the writer and editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics. Lee was named publisher in 1972 and eventually became the face of the company. Lee also made several appearances in Marvel film and television projects.

Lee died in November 2018 at the age of 95.

Look for the documentary, titled Stan Lee, on Disney+ next year.

Header image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Source: Marvel