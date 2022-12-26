Google Play Store has deals on games, books, apps and movies for Boxing Day

The Google Play Store has some hot deals for a limited time.

For Boxing Day, you can grab games up to 80 percent off the top games and in-game discounts as well. You can get discounts off Clash of Clans gems, Phantom Wonderland deals, discounts in Candy Crush, as well as deals on starter packs in Free Fire.

The Play Store is also offering 90 percent off apps as well. Including getting Tune In Premium up to 90 percent off for 90 days, 55 percent off VIP plans for Starmaker and 80 percent off monthly in Truecaller.

Tons of books are on sale, including The Witcher, Batman: Year One, The Witcher: Sword of Destiny, The Watchman (2019 Edition), and more, which are all under $5.

Audiobooks like Hercule Poirot’s Christmas: A Hercule Poirot Mystery, The Strain, The Soldier’s Scoundrel, Local Women Missing and more are all under $7.

There are a lot of movies at a discounted rate as well. The Batman costs $7.99, The Suicide Squad costs $7.99, The Black Phone costs $10.99, Click is available for $4.99m, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse retails at $9.99 and more.

Play Pass is also 90 percent off.