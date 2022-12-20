Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to sport 12-megapixel selfie, downgrade from previous years

Since the year 2020, Samsung’s Ultra S series has featured a 40-megapixel front-facing shooter that snaps high-resolution selfies. However, it looks like the Galaxy S23 Ultra will downgrade the S series lineup.

According to leaks from GalaxyClub, the handset will sport a 12-megapixel selfie shooter with a wider field-of-view, similar to Google’s Pixel 7 series. Another leak indicates that the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will also feature a 12-megapixel front camera.

While this is a noticeable downgrade in resolution, this doesn’t actually mean much. The Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro take better selfies than the S22 Ultra, in my opinion, and they offer 10.8-megapixel and 12-megapixel selfie shooters, respectively.

The S23 Ultra is also rumoured to feature a 200-megapixel primary shooter, 12-megapixel ultrawide and, similar to previous years, two telephoto cameras with 3x and 10x optical zoom. The phone is rumoured to feature a 4,855mAh battery, which will be marketed as a 5,000mAh battery, a QHD+ 3088 x 1440-pixel resolution display, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Rumours indicate that the S23 Ultra will launch in the first week of February.