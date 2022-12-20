fbpx
Here’s what’s new on BritBox this January 2023

Vera, Seekers and Here We Go are coming to BritBox this January, 2023

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 20, 20228:04 AM EST
BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service, in January.

Check out everything coming to the streaming platform next month below:

  • Vera: Season 7 (January 1st)
  • Seekers (January 6th)
  • Here We Go (January 10th)
  • Stonehouse (January 17th)
  • Vera: Season 12 (Sometime in January)

