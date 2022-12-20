Apple MacBooks and accessories are up to 21 percent off today

Apple has some great deals on discounted MacBook Air laptops and accessories through Amazon Canada. If you buy today it seems the online retailer can ship to you before the 25th.
Check out the deals below:
- Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for $124 (save 17%)
- Magic Keyboard – French for $94 (save 21%)
- Magic Keyboard – US English for $94 (Save 21%)
- Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for $124 (Save 17%)
- Apple Magic Mouse (Wireless, Rechargable) for $79.99 (save 10%)
- 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop for $1,149 (Save 12%)
- 2020 Apple MacBook Air: Apple M1 Chip, 13″ Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage for $1,149 (save 12%)
