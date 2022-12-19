Pornhub’s YouTube Channel banned over violations of policies

Adult entertainment website Pornhub’s official YouTube channel has been taken down.

Pornhub’s official YouTube channel, which had almost 900,000 subscribers, dates back to December 2014, but it was banned last week for reportedly violating YouTube’s policy regarding linking to external websites that host content not allowed on YouTube itself, as reported by Variety.

Searching for the channel now shows no results, while its URL shows a 404 error.

“Upon review, we terminated the channel Pornhub Official following multiple violations of our Community Guidelines,” YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon said in a statement given to Variety. “We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and channels that repeatedly violate or are dedicated to violative content are terminated.”

On the other hand, according to a spokesperson from Montreal-based MindGeek, the adults website’s parent company, “Pornhub maintains the absolute best trust and safety measures on the internet and takes special care to ensure it does not violate any of YouTube’s Community Guidelines.” The spokesperson added, “Unfortunately, this is just the latest example of discrimination against those in the adult industry, a trend seen across social media and all other facets of life, especially as groups disingenuously conflate consensual adult content with exploitation.”

Following the ban, on Friday, anti-pornography group National Center on Sexual Exploitation published a new blog post, where it stated that it had initially flagged some content on Pornhub’s YouTube page that it believed was in direct violation of YouTube’s policies. “After review, YouTube alerted NCOSE that they had terminated the channel for violations of their Community Guidelines.”

This comes soon after TikTok and Instagram banned Pornhub’s accounts citing repeated violations of community guidelines. Learn more here.

Source: Variety