Valve’s The Game Awards Steam Deck giveaway has been extended

During Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards event, which took place on Thursday, December 8th, Steam was offering users free Steam Decks for just watching the event online.

During the event, Valve was giving away one Steam Deck a minute to a random user. The Steam Decks being given away were the 512GB ones, which normally cost $819 and sport a premium anti-glare etched glass.

Users needed to be in ‘good standing’ and be situated in Canada, the U.S., the UK or EU to be able to participate in the giveaway.

Now, according to the official SteamDeck page, Valve was reportedly “blown away” by the response it received to the event, and it has decided to extend the giveaway.

Hello! The team was so blown away by the overwhelming response to the @thegameawards event that we've decided to give away another round of Steam Decks! We just drew 171 more names from all the registrants who tuned in (over 980,000 of you!). Check your email to see if you won! pic.twitter.com/akOCubmU87 — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) December 16, 2022

This time, however, you don’t need to do anything. “We just drew 171 more names from all the registrants who tuned in (over 980,000 of you!),” reads the Tweet. “Check your email to see if you won!”

For reference, if you’ve been selected for the second round of giveaways, the email you receive should look a little something like:

Wait this is real!? pic.twitter.com/uPjv6d5DOf — William Kitsch (@mestizopunk) December 16, 2022

Source: Steam Deck