Fido is offering a $35/20GB plan though YMMV

Rogers-owned Fido is offering a $35/20GB plan to some customers.

As shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘tubezleb,’ Fido offered the promotion to them via message, as seen below:

The message, as translated from French to English, reads, “Exclusive offer that you wouldn’t want to miss! Get 20GB for $35/month with this limited-time offer.”

Several people on the thread commented with affirmation that they were able to get the offer, but your mileage may vary depending on if and what promotion Fido offered to you via Message.

Subsequently, you can wait for Fido to offer lucrative promotions as we approach Boxing Day. Check out currently available Boxing Week offers from Canadian carriers here.

Image credit: RedFlagDeals (tubezleb)

