Check out your Nintendo 2022 Year in Review

Nintendo’s Year in Review is now available, showing the games you played, the games played at launch, and how long you’ve been playing specific titles.

The Year in Review also shows many days and hours you played of certain games. For instance, I played 56 hours of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and also 20 days worth of the title in January.

Afterwards, it tells your gaming trends; for myself, it says I played 50 percent role-playing titles, 27 percent action, and 23 percent adventure games.

Lastly, it thanks you for playing and recommends other titles you might like.

Source: Nintendo