Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 40 percent off today

One of the most popular devices that Amazon sells is its own Fire TV Sticks. This was the best selling item during Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Ahead of the big Boxing Day event coming up in a few weeks, Amazon has once again slashed the prices by up to 40% on its streaming sticks. Check out the deals here.
- Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $29.99 (save 40%)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $49.99 (save 29%)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $39.99 (Save 33%)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $29.99 (save 40%)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $54.99 (save 27%)
Source: Amazon Canada