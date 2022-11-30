Golf now included in Nintendo Switch Sports

Golf has finally arrived on Nintendo’s Switch Sports.

Nintendo Switch Sports, which was released in April 2022, came out without Golf as a playable game. At the time, Golf was planned to be added to the title in Fall 2022, but was delayed. Now, Golf is available to download as part of the free Nintendo Switch Sports ‘version 1.3.0′ update.

The free Golf update for #NintendoSwitchSports is available now! ⛳️ You can now hit the fairway across 21 holes from the Wii Sports series. Be the last player standing in Survival Golf or enjoy some casual competition – no golf cart required! pic.twitter.com/aoCmooLUWF — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 29, 2022

The golf update features a total of 21 holes from the Wii Sports Golf mini-game, alongside a ‘Survival Golf’ mode that allows for eight-player online gaming in a knockout-per-hole format, and a local LAN game mode.

Read the Nintendo Switch Sports version 1.3.0 update patch notes below:

Golf

Golf has been added. It can be enjoyed in all modes: Play Globally, Play Locally and Play with Friends.

We added a Shot Assist mode in Golf to make it easier for beginners to play. To use it, go to Options → User Settings → Other .

. This setting only applies to Play Locally and Play with Friends.

Please be aware that even if you have Shot Assist mode on, your setting will revert to Normal in Play Globally mode.

Play with Friends

LAN play is now compatible. For more information, please see How to Use the LAN Play Feature of Nintendo Switch Sports.

Overall

Several issues have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience.

Head to 3:26 in the video below to check out the Golf update.

Image credit: Nintendo Switch Sports

Source: Nintendo Switch Sports