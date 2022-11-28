AirPods Pro second-generation are $30 off at The Source

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro are now on sale on The Source’s website.

You only have a couple of days to grab the latest AirPods Pro for its low price of $299.99, which is $30 off the regular price. This promotion will end on November 30th.

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) feature Adaptive Transparency, touch controls, and are sweat and water-resistant for both the AirPods Pro and charging case.

Check out all of The Source’s deals, here, but you can check out all of the Cyber Monday deals on MobileSyrup here.

Source: The Source