Get the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headset 60 percent off for Black Friday

Beats’ 2016-released Solo 3 Wireless headset, originally called the Beats by Dr. Dre Solo 3, are currently available for 60 percent off.

The Source has the OG wireless Bluetooth headset available for $99.99, marking a 60 percent discount from the regular $249.99 price tag.

The retailer has three colourways of the headset available, including ‘Rose Gold,’ ‘Black,’ and ‘Red.’

The headphones feature on-ear controls, alongside a solid 40 hours of battery life on a full charge, and three hours of playback on a five-minute charge.

Solo 3s can connect instantly to an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac. Android devices are supported as well.

The headphones support spatial audio for immersive music, movie and gaming experience. What’s missing, however, is a primary feature in all modern headsets, noise cancelling.

The Solo 3s with an accompanying carrying case and Universal USB charging cable.

Purchase the headset for $99.99 here.

Image credit: Beatsbydre