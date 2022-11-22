Paramount+ is 50 percent off your first month or year for Black Friday

If you’ve been waiting for a discount before subscribing to Paramount+, that time has finally arrived.

In Canada, Paramount+ costs $9.99/month or $99.99 a year, alongside a free seven-day trial. At 50 percent off, this means that you’re paying $4.99/month or $49.99 for the year. As is the case with most offers like this, after the first year, the Paramount+’s cost returns to the regular price.

The deal is available to new and former Paramount+ subscribers, so if you already have a subscription, unfortunately, you can’t top it up with this deal.

The subscription cost of Paramount+ in Canada recently increased to $9.99/month from $5.99/month. Paramount also recently confirmed that Top Gun: Maverick is coming to the streaming service in Canada on December 22nd.

Paramount+ is the streaming home of movies and TV series like Halo, Yellowstone, Survivor and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.