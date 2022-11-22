Snapchat’s Avatar face filter isn’t quite movie quality…

Snapchat, never one to miss a trend, is hopping aboard the Avatar: The Way of Water hype train with a full Na’vi face filter.

The filter works great, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the same tech James Cameron is using in the next Avatar movies since the ears, eyes and nose look like an Avatar, but the rest looks like a painted blue human face.

The face filter should be located within your Snapchat carousel, but mine was buried far in, so you might have to scroll for a while to find it. That said, it’s pretty funny and looks slightly better than expected.

Snapchat is available on iOS and Android.