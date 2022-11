New Netflix Originals in December 2022

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This December, shows and movies like Emily in Paris, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Dragon Age Absolution and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Coming Soon

The Glory — Netflix Series

God’s Crooked Lines — Netflix Film

The Interest of Love — Netflix Series

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy — Netflix Series

December 1st

Dead End — Netflix Series

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1, Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes — Netflix Anime

The Masked Scammer — Netflix Documentary

Qala — Netflix Film

Troll — Netflix Film

December 2nd

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series

Hot Skull — Netflix Series

Lady Chatterley’s Lover — Netflix Film

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol — Netflix Film

“Sr.” — Netflix Documentary

Warriors of Future — Netflix Film

December 5th

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race — Netflix Family

December 6th

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus — Netflix Family

Delivery by Christmas — Netflix Film

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is it Me? — Netflix Comedy

December 7th

Burning Patience — Netflix Film

I Hate Christmas — Netflix Series

The Marriage App — Netflix Film

The Most Beautiful Flower — Netflix Series

Smiley — Netflix Series

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 — Netflix Series

December 8th

The Elephant Whisperers — Netflix Documentary

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case — Netflix Documentary

Lookism — Netflix Anime

December 9th

Cat — Netflix Series

Dragon Age: Absolution — Netflix Anime

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 — Netflix Series

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — Netflix Film

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower — Netflix Series

Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area Part 2 — Netflix Series

December 10th

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 — Netflix Series

December 13th

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure — Netflix Anime

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Single’s Inferno: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Tom Papa: What A Day! — Netflix Documentary

December 14th

Don’t Pick Up The Phone — Netflix Documentary

Glitter — Netflix Series

I Believe in Santa — Netflix Film

Kangaroo Valley — Netflix Documentary

December 15th

The Big 4 — Netflix Film

Sonic Prime — Netflix Family

Violet Evergarden: Recollections — Netflix Anime

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery — Netflix Comedy

December 16th

A Storm for Christmas — Netflix Series

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handle of Truths — Netflix Film

Cook at all Costs — Netflix Series

Dance Monsters — Netflix Series

Far From Home — Netflix Series

Paradise PD: Part 4 — Netflix Series

Private Lesson — Netflix Film

The Recruit — Netflix Series

Summer Job — Netflix Series

The Volcano: Resume from Whakaari — Netflix Documentary

December 19th

Trolley — Netflix Series

December 20th

A Not So Merry Christmas — Netflix Film

The Sevin Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 — Netflix Anime

December 21st

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner — Netflix Film

Emily in Paris: Season 3 — Netflix Series

I Am A Killer: Season 4 — Netflix Documentary

December 22nd

Alice in Borderland: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre — Netflix Comedy

December 23rd

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Netflix Film

Piñata Masters! — Netflix Series

December 25th

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Roald Dahl Matilda The Musical — Netflix Film

Time Hustler — Netflix Series

The Witcher: Blood Origin — Netflix Series

Vir Das: Landing — Netflix Comedy

December 26th

Treason — Netflix Series

December 27th

Chelsea Handler: Revolution — Netflix Comedy

December 28th

7 Women and a Murder — Netflix Film

A Night at the Kindergarten — Netflix Film

The Circle: Season 5 — Netflix Series

Stuck with You — Netflix Film

December 29th

Brown and Friends — Netflix Family

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

December 30th

Alpha Males — Netflix Series

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 — Netflix Series

La Reina del Sur: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Secrets of the Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Family

White Noise — Netflix Film

December 31st

Best of Stand Up 2022 — Netflix Comedy

Lady Voyeur — Netflix Series

