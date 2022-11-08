Nintendo Switch close in on surpassing combined Wii and Wii U sales

The Nintendo Switch sold 3.25 million units last quarter, bringing the console’s total sales to over 114.33 million.

In terms of lifetime sales, the Wii U sold 13.54 million units and the standard Wii hit a total of 101.6 million consoles sold. Together these two consoles sold a whopping 115.7 million units between 2012 and 2017. This number will likely passed by the Switch next quarter.

The best-selling Nintendo console ever is the DS with a total of 154.2 million consoles sold. If Nintendo keeps selling Switch units at a rate of 3 million per quarter, the company could break that record in the next few years.

Other stats from the Japanese company’s latest earnings report include the fact that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold 48 million copies and Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn’t far behind at 40 million copies. Newer games like Switch Sports (6 million copies) and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (5 million copies) are also still selling well.

Nintendo also mentioned that 917.59 million games total have been sold for Switch systems since launch.

Source: Nintendo Via: Gematsu, IGN