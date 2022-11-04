Camera, TV, tablet and wearable pricing slashed in Best Buy’s Top Deals

Best Buy Canada’s updated list of Top Deals for the week offers solid discounts on new TVs, headphones, laptops, wearables, tablets and more, alongside marketplace offers on a few open-box Apple products.

The deals mentioned below are available starting today, Friday, November 4th, and end Wednesday, November 9th.

Check out the deals below:

Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN55LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $1,599.99 (save $400)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD OLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65S95BAFXZC): $2,499.99 (save $1,400)

GoPro HERO9 Black Waterproof 5K FY23: $399.99 (save $60)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 25600 DPI Wireless HERO Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $149.99 (save $50)

Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer – Only at Best Buy: $69.99 (save $20)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Silver: $399.99 (save $100)

Sony WF-1000XM4 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $249.99 (save $150)

HP 15.6-inch Laptop – Jet Black (Intel Core i3-1115G4/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $549.99 (save $150)

Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Black (Intel Core i5-1135G7/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $599.99 (save $100)

Sony SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $149.99 (save $100)

Google Nest Wire-Free Video Doorbell – White: $169.99 (save $49)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant – Charcoal: $219.99 (save $80)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs – 3 Pack – White & Colour Ambiance: $99.99 (save $60)

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking – Black: $129.99 (save $70)

Therabody Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massage Device – Black: $219.99 (save $30)

Tineco Pure One S11 Dual Corless Stick Vacuum – Grey: $399.99 (save $200)

ASUS ROG Gaming Wireless AX11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router (ROG GT-AX11000): $399.99 (save $130)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch 64GB Android 11 Tablet with Qualcomm SM7225 8-Core Processor – Black: $519.99 (save $50)

Samsung HW-Q990B 656-Watt 11.1.4 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer & Up-Firing Rear Speakers: $1,499.99 (save $800)

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) – Snow: $54.99 (save $15)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 (save $20)

Kalorik Air Fryer Oven – 9.4kg/10QT – Black: $99.99 (save $170)

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Wi-Fi 20.1MP 4.2x Optical Zoom Digital Camera – Black: $969 (save $31)

Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera with 18-55mm IS STM Lens Kit: $1,199.99 (save $50)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera – Sky Blue: $89.99 (save $10)

Samsung T7 1TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PC1T0T/AM) – Grey: $134.99 (save $20)

Marketplace offers

Costway 9Ft Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Premium Hinged w/ 1000 LED Lights & Stand: $349.99 (save $105)

Superfit Folding Electric Treadmill Compact Walking Running Machine w/APP Control Speaker: $339.99 (save $112)

Open Box – Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band (10/10 Condition): $379.99 (save $100)

Open Box – Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB – Sierra Blue – Unlocked (10/10 Condition): $1,149.99 (save $200)

Refurbished (Excellent) – Dyson V8B Cordfree Vacuum – (1 Year Dyson Warranty): $299.99 (save $100)

Image credit: Shutterstock