Ecobee announces early Black Friday deals on Thermostats, sensors and cameras

Toronto-based ecobee has announced several products that’ll be up for sale starting Thursday, October 27th until Sunday, November 6th.

The deals would be available on ecobee’s website, and select retail locations like Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowes.

Check out the deals below:

Smart Thermostat Enhanced: $199.99 (regularly $239.99)

Smart Thermostat with voice control: $249.99 (regularly $289.99)

SmartCamera with voice control: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

SmartSensor 2-pack: $99.99 (regularly $119.99)

SmartSensor for doors and windows: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. The early Black Friday sale starts on October 27th and ends on November 6th.

Source: ecobee