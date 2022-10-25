Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro could feature USB-C, 8GB of RAM and camera improvements

Apple’s next high-end iPhone could feature 8GB of RAM, a USB-C port and notable camera improvements, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.

Like this year’s iPhone 14 lineup, TrendForce says that with Apple’s iPhone 15 series, only the ‘Pro’ series devices will feature the A17 Bionic processor, while the standard model will stick with the A16.

TrendForce goes on to say that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature 8GB of RAM compared to the 6GB of RAM in the iPhone 14 Pro series, while the standard iPhone 15 will feature 6GB of RAM.

Don’t expect to hear Apple highlight these RAM changes in its inevitable September keynote next year, however. The tech giant rarely acknowledges that its smartphones feature RAM.

Finally, TrendForce says that Apple’s iPhone 15 series will make the jump to USB-C, backing up previous rumours, and that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will finally offer periscope zoom powered by a new telephoto lens. The research firm claims that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer 10x optical zoom, a massive jump over the current 3x zoom.

Past rumours have indicated that Apple plans to differentiate the iPhone 15 Pro from the Pro Max, and this report seems to back that up.

If these rumours are accurate, Apple’s iPhone 15 series is poised to be substantially more interesting than the iPhone 14 line.

Source: TrendForce Via: MacRumors