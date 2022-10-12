Did you get your Pixel 7 or Pixel Watch a day early?

We’ve heard that some Canadians are getting their Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 devices today, despite the phone launching tomorrow, October 13th.

In fact, MobileSyrup pre-ordered a Pixel 7 Pro for our new contest (check it out here), and we also received the device a day early.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. This past February, Brad Bennett received his Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-order two days early.

While pretty cool, this is likely only for those who pre-ordered the devices. You won’t be able to head to stores and buy the Pixel 7 or Pixel Watch until tomorrow.

Let us know in the comments below if you received your Pixel 7 device a Pixel Watch early.

Also, if you didn’t pre-order any of Google’s devices and want to make an informed choice, we have three reviews focused on Google’s new products:

Pixel 7 review

Pixel 7 Pro review

Pixel Watch review