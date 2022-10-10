Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass earned $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021

While Microsoft has never officially revealed how much money Xbox Game Pass earns, the subscription platform’s 2021 revenue has been outlined in a Brazil government report (via TweakTown).

Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) recently approved Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In a document from CAD surrounding the purchase, it’s revealed that Xbox Game Pass earned $2.9 billion USD (roughly $3.9 billion CAD) in revenue in 2021.

That said, it’s unclear how much profit the tech giant earned from the game subscription service. It’s believed that this revenue number only includes the console version of Game Pass and not its PC counterpart.

The report also believes that Xbox earned $16.28 billion USD (about $22.3 billion CAD) across hardware, software and Game Pass subscriptions. This means that Game Pass makes up 18 percent of Microsoft’s overall Xbox revenue. In total, Xbox Game Pass hit 25 million subscribers last year.

The report also estimates how much other game subscription platforms have earned, with Nintendo’s Switch Online service earning $932 million USD (roughly $1.2 million) (10-20 percent of the market) and EA Play (which is also included with Xbox Game Pass subscriptions) making $356 million USD (about $489 million CAD) in revenue in 2021.

In other Microsoft-related news, Phil Spencer, the head of all things Xbox, might have teased its still-unreleased streaming console, codenamed ‘Keystone.’ With Google’s Stadia game streaming platform gone, it makes sense that Microsoft could have plans to reveal its dedicated streaming hardware soon.

For everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in early October, follow this link.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.

Via: TweakTown