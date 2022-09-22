iPhone 14 Pro features hidden setting enabling black-and-white always-on display

If you’re like me and you’ve turned off the iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max’s always-on display because it’s killing the smartphones’ battery too quickly, this hidden option might interest you.

As reported by 9to5mac, a somewhat hidden option removes all colour from the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on screen, making it more like the always-on displays offered by Android manufacturers like Google and Samsung.

To get the black-and-white always-on display up and running, you need to enable a ‘Focus Mode’ called ‘Dim Lock Screen,’ which darkens the iPhone 14 Pro’s display with always-on enabled.

To find this feature, head to ‘Settings’ and select ‘Focus.’ Next, tap ‘Options’ and ‘Enable Dim Lock Screen.’ And that’s it. The next time the smartphone’s always-on display is active, it will display the date, time and your selection of widgets in black-and-white and not colour.

The downside is that you’ll need to keep the ‘Dim Lock Screen’ Focus Mode enabled all day for the feature to continue working. It’s also important to note that Widgets for apps like Spotify will still appear on the lockscreen in colour.

Apple could eventually bring a more official version of this feature to iOS 16, but given the tech giant’s insistent on forcing features on users even when they don’t work as advertised, this is highly unlikely.

Still, this could be worth a try if you want to save battery life and still have the always-on display enabled.

Via: 9to5Mac