Tesla expands Full Self-Driving beta to thousands of drivers in Canada, U.S.

Tesla will roll out its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta to 160,000 vehicle owners in Canada and the U.S.

“FSD Beta 10.69.2.1 looks good,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Monday, before clarifying he meant 10.69.2.2.

FSD Beta 10.69.2.1 looks good, extending to 160k owners in US & Canada — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2022

As noted by NotaTeslaApp, the release includes smoother driving, improved left turns, and increased smoothness for right turns.

Musk further tweeted the update will apply to drivers with a lower safety score, particularly those with a score above 80. The next update, 10.69.3, will come out after AI day, slated for September 30th.

Yes, all US & Canada cars with safety scores above 80 should receive an invitation to download FSD Beta by tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2022

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: @elonmusk Via: NotaTeslaApp, Tesla North