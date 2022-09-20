fbpx
Tesla expands Full Self-Driving beta to thousands of drivers in Canada, U.S.

The update applies to 160,000 Tesla owners

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Sep 20, 20224:27 PM EDT
Tesla will roll out its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta to 160,000 vehicle owners in Canada and the U.S.

“FSD Beta 10.69.2.1 looks good,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Monday, before clarifying he meant 10.69.2.2.

As noted by NotaTeslaApp, the release includes smoother driving, improved left turns, and increased smoothness for right turns.

Musk further tweeted the update will apply to drivers with a lower safety score, particularly those with a score above 80. The next update, 10.69.3, will come out after AI day, slated for September 30th.

