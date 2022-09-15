How to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in Canada

On September 8th, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96.

To honour Her Majesty’s life and 70-year reign, the Royal Family will be holding a public funeral on September 19th. The event is expected to be the most-watched broadcast in history, bringing in some four billion viewers around the globe.

When

Because the funeral is taking place at England’s Westminster Abbey, you’ll want to make note of the time difference. Specifically, the funeral procession will begin at 11am local UK time, which is 6am ET/3am PT.

How to watch

In Canada, there will be a number of ways to tune in.

The Sky News YouTube channel and iOS and Android app will have a stream of the funeral. Alternatively, CBC’s website and Gem streaming service will have coverage, along with CTV’s website and Android and iOS app. (Of course, CBC and CTV will also have coverage on their respective TV for those with cable.)

Who will be there

Given that Westminster Abbey has a maximum capacity of 2,200 people, there will be a strict limit on who can attend. A formal guest list has not been released, but we do know that outside of the Royal Family, world leaders from various countries, plus a spouse or other dignitary, have been permitted to go.

This means that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon will represent Canada, while The Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand will also travel to the funeral with their respective governors general. Leaders from non-Commonwealth countries will also travel to the funeral, including U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden. Many other world leaders are also expected to attend.

National Day of Mourning in Canada

It should be noted that while Canada has declared September 19th a federal holiday to mourn the Queen, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Manitoba have elected not to recognize it as a statutory holiday. Meanwhile, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are making September 19th a provincial holiday, while B.C. has declared it a holiday for public sector workers, while it’s up to the discretion of private sector employers.

At the same time of the September 19th funeral, Ottawa will hold its own memorial service with Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other dignitaries. Those interested in watching can do so via Canadian Heritage’s YouTube channel and The Crown in Canada’s Facebook page.

The Government of Canada is also inviting people to sign an online book of condolences, share messages online or visit Ottawa’s Rideau Hall for in-person tributes. Canadians are also encouraged to take a moment of silence at 1pm local time.

Image credit: The Royal Family