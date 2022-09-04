What announcements are you most excited for this tech event season?

It’s that time of the year when massive tech companies like Apple and Google launch new smartphones and other devices.

This September, we’re expecting four new iPhone 14 handsets and at least a few Apple Watches. In October, we’ll likely see Google’s Pixel 7 series devices and probably even refreshed iPad Pro tablets. We’re also expecting Microsoft to launch new Surface tablets, laptops and maybe even a Surface Phone.

Alongside new smartphones, tablets and laptops, we’ll also get the first-ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase in September and, potentially, similar events from PlayStation and Nintendo.

I’m pretty excited for the upcoming iPhone 14 and its rumoured new design, but I’m also looking forward to the Pixel 7 and what Disney’s Lorcana card game has in store.

Let us know what you’re looking forward to this tech season in the comments below.