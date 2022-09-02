Samsung says customers’ personal details impacted in July data breach

Samsung says a bad actor stole customer information in a “late July” data breach.

In a post on its website, the company says an unauthorized third party acquired the details from its systems in the U.S. On August 4th, the company determined the details included personal information.

“We have taken actions to secure the affected systems, and have engaged a leading outside cybersecurity firm and are coordinating with law enforcement,” the company says.

Samsung says the breach didn’t include social security numbers or credit and debit card details. However, it impacted name, contact and demographic details, date of birth, and product registration information. Samsung says it’s notifying affected customers.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause our valued customers and appreciate their trust in us,” Samsung concludes in its post.

The post further outlines a list of FAQs related to the breach. Anyone who believes they’ve been impacted or wants to learn more can check out the company’s answers here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Samsung