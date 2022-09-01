Lenovo unveils next-gen ThinkPad X1 Fold and weird ‘wearable display’

As part of its ‘holiday product launch,’ Lenovo unveiled 13 new devices across several tech groups, including foldable PCs, tablets, wearable displays, and more.

Easily the most intriguing announcement was the next-gen ThinkPad X1 Fold. It looks like a marked improvement over the 2020 X1 Fold, although we’ll have to wait until reviewers go hands-on with the 2022 version to see. Notable improvements include a 22 percent larger, 16-inch folding OLED panel, 25 percent thinner chassis, and reduced bezels.

The new X1 Fold also boasts a power boost with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB RAM, and more.

While the X1 Fold announcement may be the most exciting, it’s far from the weirdest. That honour goes to Lenovo’s “wearable display.” Dubbed the ‘Lenovo Glasses T1,’ the company billed the glasses as a wearable, private display for “on-the-go content consumption.”

The idea seems to be that users plug the glasses into a compatible smartphone, tablet, or computer via USB-C and then have access to a “virtual monitor” that only they can see since they’re wearing the glasses. On the one hand, neat. On the other, I can’t really see anyone seriously using this. Just trying to imagine some business dude getting on the train and jacking into the matrix so he can check emails on his virtual monitor makes me laugh.

Rounding out the company’s announcements were the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) and P11 Pro (2nd Gen) tablets and the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook.

The tablets both sport Android 12, with the Tab P11 Pro also offering an 11.2-inch OLED display with Dolby Vision HDR, 600nit brightness, 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch response. All this runs on the MediaTek Kompanio 1300T octa-core CPU with up to 8GB of RAM. As for the Tab P11, it has an 11.5-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek G99 octa-core CPU with up to 6GB of RAM.

Lenovo’s new IdeaPad 5i is the company’s first 16-inch Chromebook. It’s got a 2.5K display with 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU.

Finally, Lenovo announced several monitors and a ThinkBook aimed at businesses.

Unfortunately, Lenovo only detailed U.S. pricing and availability for the products. You can find that below: