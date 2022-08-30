fbpx
New on Hayu: September 2022

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Aug 30, 20228:04 AM EDT
Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

New this September

  • 911 Crisis Centre: Season 2 (September 4th)
  • Love Island: Season 8 (September 5th)
  • Real Girlfriends in Paris: Season 1 (September 6th)

Films

  • American Pie 2 (September 2nd)
  • The Boss (September 2nd)
  • American Reunion (September 9th)
  • Pride and Prejudice (September 9th)
  • American Wedding (September 16th)
    Neighbors (September 16th)
  • Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (September 23rd)
  • Wanted (September 23rd)
  • Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (September 30th)
  • Bridget Jones’ Baby (September 30th)

Continuing Series

  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 14 (Mondays)
  • Married to Medicine Atlanta: Season 9 (Mondays)
  • Mastermind of Murder: Season 2 (Mondays)
  • Snapped: Season 31 (Mondays)
  • Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 7 (Tuesdays)
  • Watch What Happens Live: Season 19 (Tuesdays – Saturdays)
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 12 (Thursday)
  • Celebrity Beef: Season 1 (Wednesdays)
  • Celebrity Game Face: Season 3 (Wednesdays)
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 12 (Thursdays)
  • The Real Housewives of Dubai: Season 1 (Thursdays)
  • Southern Charm: Season 8 (Fridays)
  • The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Season 15 (Sundays)

