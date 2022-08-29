Leak reveals specs of upcoming Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset

Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen and upper mid-range 7 Gen chipset tend to get all the attention, but a new leak revealed specs of the company’s upcoming Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, set to succeed the Snapdragon 695.

Aside from taking on the new ‘Snapdragon X Gen Y’ naming scheme, the 6 Gen 1 will use a 4nm process like the 7 Gen 1. That should lead to a boost in power and efficiency over the 6nm process used for the 695.

The leaked details come from Evan Blass, who shared the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 specifications and features page and we’ll run through some of the highlights:

Snapdragon X62 modem with 5G Sub-6 and mmWave support, up to 2.9Gbps download

Qualcomm FastConnect 6700

Wi-Fi 6E support

Bluetooth 5.2 and LE Audio

Up to 108-megapixel photo capture

30fps 4K HDR video capture with support for capturing simultaneous 48-megapixel images

FHD+ display at 120Hz

Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+

Up to 12GB of LP-DDR5 memory up to 2750MHz

The inclusion of 4K video support is a big one that’s been missing from Qualcomm’s 6-series chips for a while, while the inclusion of 5G support should help increase the number of lower-cost, 5G-capable devices. Overall, it looks like the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will offer a lot of value for mid-range phones.

It’s not clear when Qualcomm plans to unveil the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, but it could be soon. Qualcomm typically announces new Snapdragon 8- and 7-series chips at its Snapdragon Tech Summit later in the year. It’s possible the company could announce the 6 Gen 1 before that event or even earlier.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: @evleaks Via: 9to5Google