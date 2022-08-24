Canada’s Sarah Nurse becomes first woman on EA’s NHL cover

Canadian hockey star Sarah Nurse is the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game, this year’s NHL 23.

The Hamilton, Ontario native is joining the cover alongside American Anaheim Ducks player Trevor Zegras. The pair were announced as the NHL 23 cover athletes ahead of a full reveal of the game on August 25th. Additionally, EA Sports will add the International Ice Hockey Federation’s women’s national team rosters to the game.

What’s better than one cover athlete? Your two official #NHL23 cover athletes @tzegras11 and @nursey16 ⭐️⭐️ See the full reveal tomorrow

➡️ https://t.co/QhoZN09ldb pic.twitter.com/06XIVh92ud — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) August 24, 2022

“It is such a tremendous honor to be the first woman on the cover of the EA Sports’ NHL franchise,” said Nurse in a news release. “Hockey is really for everybody and I’m excited that NHL 23 is celebrating the diversity and inclusivity of the sport. I hope that the increased representation of women in such a prominent game will inspire young girls everywhere to know that there is a place for them in hockey.”

Nurse has been playing hockey since she was five and went pro in 2015. Playing for Team Canada, she won a Silver Medal in Pyeongchang in 2018 and a Gold Medal in Beijing in 2022.

NHL 23 is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on October 14th.

Check out the reveal trailer for NHL 23 tomorrow, August 25th, on EA Sports NHL’s YouTube page or via the video below:

Image credit: EA